Crosby adds two to social media team

Crosby Marketing Communications has added two specialists to its social media team. Britni Jensen is a Senior Social Media Strategist and Blaine Dunford has been hired as a Social Media Manager.

As a Senior Social Media Strategist, Jensen oversees multi-channel social media programs and content development for Crosby’s work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs (HHS ASPA). Most recently, Jensen worked for USO, a nonprofit focused on serving the military community, where she managed social media campaigns and promotional activities with celebrities, influencers and corporate sponsors. Earlier in her career, she was with Make-A-Wish America, driving content strategy across all web and social properties, and supporting major corporate partnership and brand campaigns. She is a graduate of Arizona State University.

Dunford joins Crosby as a Social Media Manager, focusing on community engagement and data analysis for the HHS ASPA account. She previously worked as a Communications Associate at Palladian Partners, where she worked on social media programs for multiple government agencies within the HHS, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and various entities of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dunford is a graduate of Towson University with a Mass Communications degree.

Crosby provides integrated advertising, public relations, social media and digital marketing services through specialized practices in Healthcare, Government, Nonprofits & Causes and Military & Veterans. The firm ranks #4 on PRWeek’s list of largest healthcare PR firms, #26 onO’Dwyer’s list of national PR agencies, and is a top provider on the GSA Advertising and Integrated Marketing Services (AIMS) schedule. Crosby’s mission of Inspiring Actions That Matter™ helps clients make a positive impact for individuals, families, communities and society.

Crosby has also been named a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for three consecutive years for achieving outstanding employee engagement, work/life balance, pay and benefits, and company leadership. To learn more, visit www.crosbymarketing.com .

