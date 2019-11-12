“Herrmann
Crofton High nickname to be “The Cardinals”

| November 12, 2019, 01:03 PM

Excitement about the upcoming opening of the new Crofton High School is soaring, and so is the school’s mascot.

At a recent meeting of the Board of Education, Principal Katie Feuerherd announced that the Crofton High School Cardinals will wear red and black when the school opens in the fall. The colors and mascot were decided upon by a committee of students and adults that represent all of the schools that will feed into Crofton High School after suggestions were solicited from the broader community. The group’s recommendation was forwarded to Superintendent George Arlotto, who approved it earlier this month.

“This is another great step for a great community and our school,” Feuerherd said. “This further cements our identity, and it is a recognition of the rich tradition of youth leagues in our community that we want to build upon.”

The $135 million school is Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ first new high school building since 1982. It will open for students in grades 9 and 10 in September 2020 and expand by a single grade in each of the next two years.

Information about the school can be found online at www.aacps.org/croftonhs and on Twitter at @CroftonHigh.

