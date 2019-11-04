County police officer suspended after hitting pedestrians with vehicle

Over the weekend, an Anne Arundel County Police officer was responding to the Corridor Marketplace on Laurel-Ft. Meade Road for a report of a large crowd watching vehicles perform racing maneuvers in the parking lot.

The unidentified officer pulled into the parking lot and struck at least one pedestrian with his vehicle. The injuries were minor.

The Anne Arundel County Policer are investigating the incident and the office has been suspended pending the outcome.

