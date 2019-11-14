City to sponsor an E-Sports competition between middle schools on Saturday

Annapolis cluster students from Bates Middle and Annapolis Middle will square off in an e-sports competition at Maryland Hall on Nov. 16 beginning at 11:30 a.m. The event is being presented by the office of Mayor Gavin Buckley and EliteGamingLIVE, the premiere k to 12 e-sports league.

Electronic sports competitions are organized video gaming events. At competitive e-sports events, team members face-off in popular video games. All of the EliteGamingLIVE video games are rated “E” for Everyone. The games at the Maryland Hall event will include Super Smash Bros, Mario vs. Luigi and NBA2K.

The event is limited to 50 middle school students in total. The organizers are looking for 25 students from each school, but signups will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.

Students who would like to register should participate by following this LINK.

EliteGamingLIVE is a one of a kind Esports program, their mission is equally about providing healthy competition playing video games after-school and also identifying interest in STEAM within each student that participates. Once student interest is identified, EGL nurtures and builds on that interest in multiple ways within the school and outside of it. This event is an introduction to EGL for the City and all residents.

