Chuy’s at Festival at Riva closes doors

| November 16, 2019, 12:26 PM

Chuy’s, in the Festival at Riva is closing their doors. Earlier this morning, crews were removing furniture from the restaurant that opened nearly two years ago to the day.

The phones have a recording advising of the closing, the location removed from the corporate website and their local Facebook page has been removed.  We reached out to corporate headquarters in Austin, TX, but have not received a response. There is another location in Rockville for any unused gift cards.

The closure may not be too surprising due to the sheer competition in the area. Off the top, we can identify at least 25 latin-style (defined very loosely) dining options within about a 7 mile radius with another one (Tequila Sunrise) set to open shortly on West Street.

  1. Paladar
  2. Chevys
  3. Jalapenos
  4. Baja Fresh
  5. El Cabrito Food Truck
  6. Sin Fronteras
  7. Mi Linda Cancun
  8. El Pan
  9. Mario Cafe (Gardiner Center)
  10. Pupeseria
  11. California Tortilla
  12. Mexican cafe
  13. El Cabrito Restaurant
  14. Lupitas
  15. Taqueria Juquilita
  16. Caliente Grill
  17. Las Delicious
  18. El Toro Bravo
  19. Vida Taco
  20. Uncle Julio’s
  21. La Sierra
  22. Taco Bell
  23. Chipotle
  24. Antojitos Mexicana
  25. Moes

