Chuy’s at Festival at Riva closes doors

Chuy’s, in the Festival at Riva is closing their doors. Earlier this morning, crews were removing furniture from the restaurant that opened nearly two years ago to the day.

Content Continues Below

The phones have a recording advising of the closing, the location removed from the corporate website and their local Facebook page has been removed. We reached out to corporate headquarters in Austin, TX, but have not received a response. There is another location in Rockville for any unused gift cards.

The closure may not be too surprising due to the sheer competition in the area. Off the top, we can identify at least 25 latin-style (defined very loosely) dining options within about a 7 mile radius with another one (Tequila Sunrise) set to open shortly on West Street.

Paladar Chevys Jalapenos Baja Fresh El Cabrito Food Truck Sin Fronteras Mi Linda Cancun El Pan Mario Cafe (Gardiner Center) Pupeseria California Tortilla Mexican cafe El Cabrito Restaurant Lupitas Taqueria Juquilita Caliente Grill Las Delicious El Toro Bravo Vida Taco Uncle Julio’s La Sierra Taco Bell Chipotle Antojitos Mexicana Moes

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB