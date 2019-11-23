BWI changing things up to ease holiday traffic at airport

For the holiday travel season, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will have measures in place to help mitigate traffic congestion along the terminal roadway.

“As we kick-off the holiday travel season, we want our customers to have convenient, positive travel experiences,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “We have put several temporary measures in place to help motorists when picking up or dropping off passengers during this busy period.”

From Friday, November 22 through Friday, December 6 and also from Friday, December 20 through Friday, January 3, BWI Marshall Airport will offer up to one hour of free parking for customers who are “in and out” of the Hourly Garage within 60 minutes. The Hourly Garage provides an easy, quick option for motorists headed to BWI Marshall Airport to meet or drop off travelers. The Hourly Garage offers quick access to the airport terminal, and by using the Hourly Garage, motorists can avoid possible heavy traffic on the terminal roadway. Customers parking in the Hourly Garage beyond 60 minutes will be charged the usual rate.

To help manage vehicle traffic during the peak travel season, off-airport parking shuttles and hotel shuttles will use the upper level / departures level roadway to drop off and pick up customers. The use of the BWI Marshall Airport terminal roadway’s upper level by commercial vehicles will help ease congestion on the lower level during the holiday season. The upper level commercial vehicle operation will run through the entire holiday period, from Friday, November 22 through Sunday, January 5. Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft will continue to use the upper level roadway for their operations.

Another option to help motorists avoid traffic along the terminal roadway is the BWI Marshall Airport Cell Phone Lot. BWI Marshall will add about 50 additional spaces to the Cell Phone Lot for the holiday travel season. The lot provides a convenient, free location for drivers to wait away from the terminal until contact is made with arriving passengers. By using the Cell Phone Lot, motorists can avoid circling the terminal roadway while waiting for passengers.

BWI Marshall Airport provides among the best transit access of any major U.S. airport. As thousands of passengers prepare to fly for the holidays, travelers are reminded of the many convenient, affordable transit alternatives offered at BWI Marshall.

Passengers are encouraged to use public transportation during the peak holiday travel season. Easy and efficient MARC Rail and Amtrak train service is available between BWI Marshall and Washington, Baltimore and beyond. Light RailLink offers access to Baltimore and the surrounding suburbs directly from the airport terminal.

Beyond rail access, express and commuter bus options also are available at BWI Marshall. The B30 BWI Express Metrobus route is a direct link from the Washington Metro system to BWI Marshall. This service runs between the airport and Metro’s Greenbelt station on the Green Line.

In addition, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) provides the route 201 Commuter Bus service along the Intercounty Connector (ICC), which offers excellent access to BWI Marshall for residents and businesses in Montgomery County. The route 201 ICC Commuter Bus provides comfortable and frequent service between Gaithersburg, the Shady Grove Metro station and other Montgomery County stops, and BWI Marshall.

Please note that from November 22 through January 5, Regional Bus Stop No. 1 at BWI Marshall will be temporarily closed . During the holiday season, local and regional bus customers should instead use the Regional Bus Stop No. 2, which is located on the lower level / arrivals level of the roadway, near terminal door No. 18.

To help ensure the safety and security of BWI Marshall Airport travelers, local motorists are reminded that parking along I-195 and the terminal curbside is dangerous and strictly prohibited. Information on all BWI Marshall Airport parking options, including detailed directions, is available on the airport’s website at — BWIairport.com.

