Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center re-opens after renovations

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities held a Grand Reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center on November 21, 2019. Ironically, the center originally opened in this location on November 21, 2000, exactly nineteen years to the day. The event was kicked off by County Executive Steuart Pittman and First Lady Yumi Hogan. There were about 175 members of the community, county agencies, and several elected officials in attendance.

Content Continues Below

On September 27, 2018, the center closed its doors for construction to begin for expansion and renovation. The 2,000 square foot renovation created 3 additional classroom activity spaces: a game room, an exercise room, and a music room. The game room has 2 billiards tables and tables for other games. The exercise room is fully equipped with a rubber floor to work out with weights and cardio exercise equipment. And, the music room has the original piano for the choir to practice.

Along with the addition of the three classrooms, the dining room has new flooring, ceiling tiles, tables, and chairs to provide more seating capacity. The computer room was renovated and new public computers were installed. The vestibule entrance was a cornerstone of the project and has been converted into a welcoming reception area that prevents outdoor weather conditions from impacting the community room.

The Department of Aging and Disabilities received funding through a stand-alone Capital Improvement Project (CIP) for $1,692,000 for the renovation and expansion. The last CIP funding for a Department of Aging and Disabilities facility was for the Annapolis Senior Activity Center in 2006. The project was designed by Gannet Flemming, Inc. Tech Contracting of Baltimore worked with Development Facilitators, Inc. for inspection services through a Department of Public Works contract.

“We have been renovating and expanding to meet the needs of a community rich in history and experience from lifelong contributions of older adults in the region,” stated Pamela Jordan, director of the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities. “This is a beautiful center and we look forward to engaging our older adults in a variety of new programming including health, wellness and nutrition, and life enrichment.”

All members of the Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center were welcomed back today to take a tour of the newly renovated center. Monday, November 25, 2019, the center will officially be open to provide older adults with socialization, a hot meal, exercise and college classes. Membership to all seven senior activity centers in the county is free to anyone who is 55 years of age or older.

For more information about the Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center or for accommodations, please contact the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities at 410-222-4257 or by email at [email protected].

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS