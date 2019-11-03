Broadneck and Chesapeake High capture State marching band titles

Broadneck and Chesapeake high schools have marched right into the history books by capturing championships in the Maryland Marching Band Association’s first-ever state marching band competition.

Broadneck High School, under the direction of Matt Heist and drum majors Cecilia Skorupa, Maddie Hamilton, and Aidan Myers, was the best of six teams in the Class 3A division and was the largest marching band to compete in the state.

Chesapeake High School, under the direction of Clay Michalec and horn sergeant Skye Farley, beat nine other teams to take first place in the Class 1A division.

“The dedication and efforts that our students consistently display make me proud every single day,” Heist said. “Their pursuit of excellence is a true testament to their character.”

The win marked a continuation of transformation for the Chesapeake High School Marching Band, which has doubled in size over the last 10 years. The group now has 36 members. “Everyone involved in our band program has worked so hard for so long to make this happen, and I am absolutely thrilled for all of them,” Michalec said. “Our musicians, parents, staff, boosters, and our entire school have embraced the incredible possibilities of this program. Each of them shares a piece of this championship. This is truly one of the most beautiful moments of my teaching career and I’ll remember it for the rest of my life. ”

Additionally, Old Mill High School won for the best percussion unit in the Class 2A division. At the competition, held on the campus of Towson University, bands were judged on their performance in the areas of Music Performance, Visual Performance, Overall Effect, Percussion, and Color Guard.

The Maryland Marching Band Association offers a performance outlet to marching bands of all types, including a Festival component, as well as competitions in a variety of divisions. The group also provides meaningful feedback from highly qualified clinicians and adjudicators to marching bands across the state.

