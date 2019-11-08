BONUS PODCAST: A few words with Gary Jobson and Jana Davis with the Chesapeake Bay Trust

A few weeks ago, The Maryland Crabs Podcast sat down with Gary Jobson who is the Chairman of the Chesapeake Bay Trust Board and the Executive Director Jana Davis to see what was new and exciting with the Trust. Besides the plate–there is a lot.

Jobson was just re-appointed to the Board of the Chesapeake Bay Trust and is serving as the Chairman and we sat down with Gary along with Executive Director, Jana Davis to get an update about how the Trust is helping our communities protect the Bay and our health in general. Have a listen and learn how you can help.

Do you love the new license plate? Well, here’s your link to get your plate! And just announced TODAY–the Chesapeake Bay Trust has some more swag for sale right here at Shop Chesapeake Bay Trust!

Have a listen!

