BONUS PODCAST: A conversation with Rocky Sickmann, hostage for 444 days in 1979 and Folds of Honor

This is a continuation of our monthly series about beer on The Maryland Crabs Podcast. We have worked with Katcef Brothers Inc. to bring on the experts to de-mystify beer for us.

This month is not so much about beer. Well, OK Budweiser Black Lager, but… it is all about heroes. Once again, Katcef Brothers and the Military Bowl have teamed up and want to know who your hero is so you can have a shot at a VIP experience at the Military Bowl. See below for dates and locations!

But primarily, we talk to a real hero today. Rocky Sickmann was a Marine who spent 444 days in captivity in Tehran in the Iranian Hostage Crisis back in 1979. Today, he is retired from a civilian life with Budweiser and spearheads the company’s relationship to Folds of Honor which provides scholarships to to the millions of military dependents affected by war. Several right in the Anne Arundel community. As Rocky says– Freedom is not free.

Rocky will be at the Navy SMU game this Saturday where he along with Katcef Brothers will present a check to Folds of Honor during the 3rd quarter!

Who’s Your Hero?



November 22 | Acme Bar & Grill | 5-7

November 27 | Langways’s | 6-8

December 7 | McGarvey’s | 330-530

December 14 | Fishpaws | 4-7

December 20 | The Boatyard Bar & Grille | 5-7

