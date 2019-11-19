“Herrmann
BONUS PODCAST: 20 minutes with Suzy Bogguss

November 19, 2019

Rams Head

She burst on the scene in the late 1980s with hits such as Outbound Plane and Aces. Between now and then, she had recorded 18 albums, collected 4 gold records, one platinum record and a GRAMMY!  And now, Suzy Bogguss will be returning to  Annapolis and the Rams Head On Stage for one show on Saturday, November 23rd.

Yesterday on The Maryland Crabs Podcast, I got a chance to talk to Suzy about all sorts of things!

Have a listen!

Where to find the DNB...

