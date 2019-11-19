BONUS PODCAST: 20 minutes with Suzy Bogguss
She burst on the scene in the late 1980s with hits such as Outbound Plane and Aces. Between now and then, she had recorded 18 albums, collected 4 gold records, one platinum record and a GRAMMY! And now, Suzy Bogguss will be returning to Annapolis and the Rams Head On Stage for one show on Saturday, November 23rd.
Yesterday on The Maryland Crabs Podcast, I got a chance to talk to Suzy about all sorts of things!
Have a listen!
Links:
- Suzy Bogguss (Website)
- Suzy Bogguss (Facebook)
- Suzy Bogguss (Twitter)
- Suzy Bogguss (Instagram)
- Suzy Bogguss (YouTube)
- RAMS HEAD ON STAGE (Tickets)
