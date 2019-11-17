Black Bears fall short in scoring fest

The Maryland Black Bears were edged 8-6 in an action-packed game against the New Jersey Titans.

For the second straight night, the Black Bears tallied 3 goals in the first period. The boys from Piney Orchard came out firing on all cylinders with their sights set on sweeping the Division’s leading team. Aden Bruich was the spark that got the scoring started for the Black Bears, scoring the game’s first two goals. Cade Penney scored shortly after Bruich’s second goal to get the Titans on the Board. With a little over 4 minutes remaining in the period, Garrett Szydlowski scored off a feed from Cameron Recchi and brought the Black Bears’ lead back up to 2. The Black Bears outshot the Titans 11 to 7 and carried a 3-1 lead into the locker room after the first period came to an end.

The Titans came out hungry in the second period, and their offense was red hot. They scored 3 times in the first 6 minutes of the period, with the tying and leading goals only being separated by 57 seconds. The Titans would score one more time in the second, resulting in Cooper Black entering the game to relieve Andrew Takacs of his netminding duties.

The Black Bears came out showing no signs of quitting in the third period. Brayden Stannard scored off an assist from Luke Mountain to bring the game back within one, but that didn’t last long. The Titans struck back with two goals of their own in just 30 seconds. Friday night’s hero, Logan Kittleson responded with a goal shortly after to bring the score to 7-5. Every time the Black Bears clawed their way back into the game, the Titans had a response. Matthew Iasenza scored his first goal of the game to bring the Titans’ lead back up to 3 with less than 8 minutes remaining. Luke Mountain would score the final goal of the contest, and the Black Bears fell short with a final score of 8-6.

The Black Bears head back to Maryland after splitting the series with the Titans and will play at the Johnstown Tomahawks next Friday, November 22nd.

