Black Bears bounce back against the Generals

The Maryland Black Bears defeated the Northeast Generals 4-1 on Saturday Night. After a tough loss Friday night, the weekend series is now split.

The first period proved to be a stalemate. Neither the Black Bears or the Generals could find the back of the net. Each team went to their locker rooms scoreless at the end of the period.

As the second period started, Black Bears Forward Jackson Sterrett scored the first of the three goals that were unanswered by the Generals with assists from Kyle Oleksiuk and Ethan Heidepriem. Luke Mountain kept the party rolling seconds later with set ups from Reid Leibold and Brayden Stannard. Camero Recchi finished off the streak with an assist from Bryden Sinclair. The Generals scored their only goal of the game off a Penalty Shot from Tyler Cooper.

The Black Bears completed the win with a third period, open-net goal from Wilmer Skoog. Tomorrow is the third and final game of the series against the Generals. Puck drops at 2:00 PM at the New England Sports Village.

