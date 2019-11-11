Black bears battle back late, lose in OT

The Maryland Black Bears lost to the Northeast Generals in overtime, 2-3, Sunday afternoon. Although the Black Bears earned a point by going into overtime, the Generals won two of the three games played over the weekend.

The Northeast Generals outshot the Black Bears 18-14 in the first period. As a result, the Generals got on the board first with a goal from Cam Gaudette with assists from Ethan Destefani and Joe Nagle. The Black Bears had multiple opportunities for an equalizer, yet were unable to convert.

No scoring in the second period occurred even though there was a flurry of penalties on both sides throughout. A fight broke out between Thomas Jarman and Charlie Reid toward in the latter half of the period. The Black Bears headed to the locker room facing only a single goal deficit.

Black Bears Defenseman finally put his team on the board to start the third period with help from Cameron Recchi and Hampus Rydqvist, which tied the game up at one. Toward the end of the period, Mollica proved to be the offensive catalyst again by finding the back of the net on assists from Filip Jakobsson and Thomas Jarman. The Generals continued to hang around and forced overtime after a goal from Liam McCanney with less than a minute left.

Overtime came to an abrupt end after Joe Nagle of the Generals lit the lamp to give the Generals the victory and series win. The Black Bears will continue their extended road trip next week as they take on the New Jersey Titans this Friday (11/15, 7:30 PM) and Saturday (11/16, 7:00 PM) night at the Middletown Ice World Arena.

