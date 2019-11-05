Bayhawks win 6th MLL National title, celebration planned for Thursday

The Chesapeake Bayhawks closed the 2019 season by bringing home their sixth Major League Lacrosse (MLL) title and will be continuing the celebration this week. On Thursday, November 7th from 4:00 PM ET to 8:00 PM ET at the William Paca House and Garden in Annapolis, MD, the Bayhawks will be hosting a Championship Celebration for fans, partners, friends and family, equipped with a variety of food and beverage offerings, live DJ and more. Players from the 2019 championship team, coaches and front office staff will all be in attendance.

The Steinfeld Trophy will be front and center at the William Paca House. The Bayhawks’ interactive digital photo booth will be set up for fans to take their photo with the championship prize, which is returning to its rightful turf for the first time since 2013.

In addition to the trophy, another celebratory piece of metal will be on display at the event. As part of the evening affair, the Bayhawks will unveil their design for the team’s 2019 championship ring. This design, hand-picked by owner Brendan Kelly , has been kept private from team members and staff and will be debuted for the first time on Thursday evening.

Throughout the event, the Bayhawks will have various food and beverage offerings from local establishments and Bayhawks partners. Among those attending will be McGarvey’s Saloon & Oyster Bar, Cantler’s Riverside Inn, Chuy’s, Naval Bagels, Dock Street Bar & Grill, and Heroes Pub; as well as beverage offerings courtesy of Katcef Brothers and Lanterna Distributors to complement the open bar presented by ACME Bar & Grill.

Those who would like to join the Bayhawks for the Championship Celebration can RSVP by clicking here. This is a non-ticketed event, but as space is limited, RSVPs are required. Dress code is casual, but Bayhawks gear or navy/green attire is encouraged. Championship gear will also be on sale to fans at the event. The William Paca House and Garden is located at 186 Prince George Street Annapolis, Maryland 21401. For a map of area parking garages, click here.

Leading up to the Championship Celebration at the William Paca House and Garden, the Steinfeld Trophy will be caravanning around Annapolis to visit different businesses. At each site, employees and fans will be able to receive photos with the trophy alongside all-star attackman Colin Heacock . All times are approximate.

