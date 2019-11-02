Baltimore’s Fran’s Organic Bodycare now open at BWI

Passengers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport can now discover a beloved line of natural skin care products on their journey. A Baltimore original, Fran’s Organic Bodycare, is now open on Concourse D at BWI Marshall. The bright kiosk offers a variety of traveler basics, including moisturizers, toothpaste, and deodorant, plus bestsellers that span soaps and body scrubs to essential oils and accessories.

The handcrafted line is a labor of love for owner Fran B. Ngong. After struggling with a condition that robbed her of hydrated skin, she set out to create her own natural bodycare recipes. Major retailers and brands have since recognized her commitment to natural products. In 2018, Fran was awarded Burt’s Bees Natural LaunchPad Grant for FreeMe Natural Deodorant.

“Small businesses remain an essential part of our award-winning food and retail program,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “We’re excited to feature a new local entrepreneur in our concessions program that will appeal to our passengers.”

Fran’s Organic Bodycare is the fifth participant in the Launch Pad program at BWI Marshall Airport. The airport and its concessions developer, Fraport Maryland, created the innovative program to provide retail opportunities for area entrepreneurs and startups. Now in its 2nd year, Fraport and BWI Marshall are working to enhance the airport experience by bringing local small businesses to the airport community. Launch Pad operators receive a kiosk along with training, sales, and marketing support.

“We are pleased to welcome Fran Ngong to our Launch Pad program and introduce travelers to her natural skincare products, all made in Baltimore,” said Gary H. Gilliard, vice president of Fraport Maryland. “Fran’s Organic Bodycare adds to the exciting array of shops at BWI Marshall Airport. Thanks to our partnership with airport and community leaders, we’re offering more options for passengers than ever before at the airport.”

