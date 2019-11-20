“Herrmann
Baltimore man arrested for distribution of marijuana and narcotics

| November 20, 2019, 10:25 AM

Jason Jasper Crowder

On November 15, 2019 at approximately 4:20 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Infiniti for a traffic violation on Crain Highway near Nolpark Court in Glen Burnie.

Upon approaching the vehicle officers detected a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 53 vials of suspected CDS (Marijuana), 30 zip-loc bags each containing a suspected CDS (THC) edible, and 31 pills of suspected CDS (Ecstasy). The driver, identified as Jason Crowder was arrested charged with various drug charges.

Arrested:

  • Jason Jasper Crowder | 32 |  4600 block of Moravia Road | Baltimore, Maryland

Charges:

  • CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+
  • CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana
  • CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc
  • CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc
  • CDS: Poss Paraphernalia

