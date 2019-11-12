Armed carjacker shoots man along Crain Highway in Glen Burnie

In a series of tweets this afternoon the Anne Arundel County Police advised that a man called 911 advising that he had been shot and his Toyota 4Runner had been stolen at the intersection of Cain Highway and Crain Court in Glen Burnie.

Content Continues Below

The victim advised that the suspect, who is still at large, was a black male with dark clothing and a yellow construction vest. At this point, the police believe this was a targeted incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-8610.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

#Shooting#GlenBurnie Officers responded to Crain Highway near Crain Court for the report of a shooting. An adult male called 911 advising he had been shot and his car stolen (Silver 4-Runner, tag still being confirmed.) Tweet 1 — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 12, 2019

The vic stated the suspect was a black male wearing black clothing and a yellow construction vest. Det. believe this was a targeted incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8610 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. Tweet 2 — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 12, 2019

Victim is suffering from non-life threatening injuries. Tweet 3 — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 12, 2019

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB