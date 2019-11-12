“Herrmann
Armed carjacker shoots man along Crain Highway in Glen Burnie

| November 12, 2019, 04:19 PM

Carjacking LargeIn a series of tweets this afternoon the Anne Arundel County Police advised that a man called 911 advising that he had been shot and his Toyota 4Runner had been stolen at the intersection of Cain Highway and Crain Court in Glen Burnie.

The victim advised that the suspect, who is still at large, was a black male with dark clothing and a yellow construction vest. At this point, the police believe this was a targeted incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-8610.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

