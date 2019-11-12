Anne-Marie Esson to be featured artist at Annapolis City Hall

Anne-Marie Esson will be the featured artist at Annapolis City Hall. The solo exhibition titled, “Runaway Painter” is a collection of paintings by Anne-Marie Esson reflecting the beauty of the area we live in. In this 15-21 piece exhibit you will see the essence of flowers, twinkling jeweltones of the Chesapeake Bay, Wednesday Night Races, and other quintessential Annapolis scenes! In this exhibit, my primary medium is oil paint on canvas. However, metal and ceramic sculpture is also a medium of my creative expression.

The show runs through Dec. 27th.

“I create from a feeling of reverence to harmonize and balance any given canvas, sculpture, or space. My work is impactfully inspired by the synergetic connection between humanity and nature, in all of its amazing beauty. Whether it be the blue sky above, sunlight streaming through a flower petal, a cast of twinkling shadows, or a simple act of kindness – Runaway Painter reflects my expression of a joyous and collaborative connection”.

Anne-Marie Esson is a Mid-Atlantic area artist best known for her fresh and lively paintings reflecting the Chesapeake Bay area. Her career began as an Assistant Fashion Designer and Illustrator in Dallas, TX. She didn’t start painting until she was 35 years old. “Moving to Maryland was a catalyst to just start painting,” she said, “I couldn’t stop and never looked back.” Her clear reverence to paint and interpret the Bay area is seen throughout her work in panoramic jewel-toned vistas, flowers, sailboats, and quintessential Annapolis scenes. The artist’s impressionistic style conveys a sense of immediacy and joyous harmony.

Working predominately in oil, her application of color, rhythm, and composition is expressive and tactile. “A runaway inspiration of sorts drives the color and staccato of brushwork and space relationships within each painting or sculpture”, the artist said. “Each work has its own essence, story or interpretation”. As seen in Spa Creek II (2017) and Yellow Cornucopias (2019), her work is simultaneously energetic yet calming. The artist also works in textiles, mosaics, and 3D sculpture. Anne-Marie studied at the Sam Fox School of Art and Design at Washington University in St. Louis, where she earned her BFA. She also has an ASS in Architecture and Interior Design. She currently lives and works in Annapolis, Maryland. Her work resides in permanent corporate installations throughout Maryland, Washington DC, and New York, and numerous private collections. Her most recent ongoing large installation includes “Blue Sails” a 62’ mosaic sailboat painting, located across from the Annapolis Fleet Reserve Club in Annapolis City Harbor (2018). She exhibits regularly at Maryland Federation of Art.

Please go to www.annemarieesson.com to view more of Anne-Marie Esson’s work.

