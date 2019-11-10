Anne Arundel County grants $50K to Maryland Legal Aid to assist lower income residents

Anne Arundel County and County Executive Steuart Pittman recently awarded a $50,000 grant to Maryland Legal Aid (MLA) to support MLA’s work in providing civil legal services to indigent individuals in the County. This is among the largest grants ever awarded by Anne Arundel County to MLA.

We are most grateful to County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County government for recognizing the importance of civil legal aid and the impact that MLA’s work has on low-income residents in Anne Arundel County,” said MLA’s Executive Director Wilhelm H. Joseph, Jr.

Last year, MLA served over 120,000 people statewide–of which, 19,795 were assisted through MLA’s Anne Arundel County office in Annapolis and MLA’s Circuit Court family pro se project.MLA’s legal services range from brief advice and counsel to extended representation in state and federal trial and appellate courts and cover a wide range of areas including family law, consumer law, housing, and government benefits. Neglected and abused children, community and tenant groups, and residents of nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are served through specialized programs. Other projects target those at risk of losing their homes to foreclosure, those with expungeable criminal records who are looking to secure meaningful work and suitable housing for themselves and their families, and veterans who have been wrongfully denied benefits to which they are legally entitled.

In addition to providing services from its Anne Arundel County office, MLA partners with local non-profit organizations, including Chrysalis House–a women’s substance abuse recovery program in Crownsville–to provide on-site civil legal assistance and criminal record expungements. During the holiday season, MLA also partners with The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center in Annapolis to distribute new Macy’s coats to children and adults in need and to provide on-site legal services.

Anita Bailey, Chief Attorney of MLA’s Anne Arundel County office, said, “The County’s financial support of MLA plays a significant role in making possible the critical and life-changing services provided to clients. We will continue to provide the highest level of legal services to vulnerable residents and communities in Anne Arundel County and look forward to expanding our local partnerships.”

