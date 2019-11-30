Anne Arundel County contributes to free parking options for the holiday

Anne Arundel County will offer free parking in the Whitmore Parking Garage in downtown Annapolis during several days of holiday shopping designed to highlight local businesses. The Whitmore Parking Garage is located at 25 Clay Street, across from the Arundel Center.

Content Continues Below

“Residents from across the county come to Annapolis to enjoy Midnight Madness and Small Business Saturday, and we are pleased to support these events with free parking,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman.

The shopping events are sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership and begin Saturday, November 30th, with the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday. Organizers host the event to remind shoppers that when they patronize a small business, they are voting with their dollars to keep these unique locally-owned stores in our community.

The first three Thursday evenings in December feature late night shopping fun in downtown Annapolis, as part of Midnight Madness. Shops and restaurants stay open late, and there is entertainment throughout the downtown area including West Street, Maryland Ave, Main Street, and the city dock area. The window displays are decorated for the holidays, and the city shines with festive lights, trees, and garland.

The free parking at Whitmore Parking Garage is available during the following times:

Small Business Saturday – November 30th: All Day

Midnight Madness Thursdays – December 5th, 12th, & 19th: 4 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Whitmore Parking Garage is also free every Sunday year-round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the events visit www.downtownannapolispartnership.org

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB