Annapolis to sponsor a Memory Care Seminar on November 16th

| November 04, 2019, 10:22 AM

The City of Annapolis Recreation and arks Department will host an event on memory care at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center on Saturday, November 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

“The Need for Memory Care,” will be a discussion led by Professor David Ward of Baltimore City Community College. The professor will answer questions like:

  • What is Alzheimer’s Disease?
  • How does it differ from other dementia?
  • What is the approximate timeline?
  • How can it be prevented?

This is a free event. There is no need to RSVP. Come to the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center to learn more.

For details, contact Archie Trader at [email protected] or 410-263-7958 or Prof. David Ward at [email protected].

