Annapolis Police investigating two shootings over the weekend

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that occurred over the weekend in the City.

In the first incident, Annapolis Police responded to the Anne Arundel medical Center for a shooting victim who was at the hospital. When they arrived, the 36 year old male victim reported that he was a passenger in a vehicle operating on Forest Dr near Dominoe Rd. when the suspect, who was driving the vehicle, shot him in the lower leg.

The suspect was identified as Marvin Maldonado Tejada, 37, of Edgewater. He was located at the hospital and arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder and eight other charges relating to the shooting. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

The second was in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue which is in HACA’s Robinwood community. Just before 9:00pm police were responding to a call for reported shots fired in the area. As they were responding, they received another call about a gunshot victim in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue.

Once they arrived, officers located a 22 year old male victim who reported that he was in the 1400 block of Tyler when he was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact APD detectives at 410-260-3439.

