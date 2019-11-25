Annapolis Police execute warrant in HACA’s Woodside Gardens, seize $29K worth of drugs

On Friday, November 22nd members of the Annapolis Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit with the assistance of the Annapolis Special Emergency Team executed a search and seizure warrant on a home in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive. The search and seizure warrant was obtained in the course of an illegal drug sales investigation. The initiative led to the seizure of $29,000 worth of illegal drugs and $666 in U.S. currency and the arrest of Bruce Simms, 29, of Annapolis.

Simms was located inside the home when the warrant was executed. Detectives also located suspected illegal drugs hidden inside several false bottom containers in the home. 69.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 214.6 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and 56 Suboxone strips were located and seized. A digital scale, sandwich bags and Inositol powder (a cutting agent) were also seized. Simms was charged with possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute and 14 other related charges. He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

This investigation was conducted under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN). The Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention (GOCCP), provides grant funding and strategic support to MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing to make Maryland safer.



