Annapolis Green: What makes a thriving community

Annapolis Green has partnered with the Eastport Business Association and the Eastport Civic Association to present the November Green Drinks Annapolis at O’Leary’s Seafood Restaurant from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20. Admission is free, but a $10 donation will be requested. There will be appetizers served and a cash bar.

This month’s program will examine what makes a thriving community – the synergy of residents, businesses, government, nonprofits, the arts, academia, and more. Since Small Business Saturday and holiday shopping is coming up soon, there will be lots of information on supporting local businesses to share.

Content Continues Below

“Working together is the magic or our community,” said Annapolis Green President and Co-founder, Elvia Thompson. “It’s that community spirit that makes us thrive, supporting our businesses and our environment. While we will emphasize Eastport, the principles are the same in all our neighborhoods – people working together for the greater good…and the Greener good.”

O’Learys Seafood Restaurant will be closed to the public for the event, but the chef is planning a special menu for those stay for dinner afterwards. Reservations are required since space is limited.

In keeping with Annapolis Green’s principles, the event will be zero-waste, with composting and recycling so that nothing will go to the landfill.

For more information, see annapolisgreen.com/connect/green-drinks/

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB