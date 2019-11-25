Annapolis Fire Department releases more information on historic district fire

At approximately 4:15 AM the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Duke of Gloucester for a reported structure fire with multiple 911 calls received.

On arrival, fire crews encountered a three story historic building with heavy fire on all three floors. The building on fire housed a Law Office. The buildings on either side of the fire building were an office building (left side) and a residence (right side).

All eight residents in the neighboring building were awakened and safely evacuated by fire crews. The fire was placed under control at approximately 5:30 am. There were no reported injuries to fire department personnel or civilians.

Annapolis City Building Inspectors have been dispatched to the scene to determine the structural stability of the buildings involved. An ATF K-9 has been brought to the scene to assist in determining the cause of the fire.

Duke of Gloucester Street will remain closed while the cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.

There were a total of 55 firefighters on scene from Annapolis Fire Department, with assistance from USNA Fire Department and Anne Arundel County Fire Departments.

St. Mary’s School has closed for the day and all afternoon activities have been canceled. Anne Arundel County Public Schools will operate as planned but advised that there may be bus delays due to the detours and road closures.

