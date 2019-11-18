Annapolis City offices to close on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

The City of Annapolis government offices will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and remain closed on Friday, November 29 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Anyone wishing to make a payment at City Hall during the holiday should use the drop box at the front door of City Hall. No cash payments please.

There will be no refuse or recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day. Thursday’s collection will occur on Friday, November 29 and Friday’s collection will occur on Saturday, November 30.

Annapolis Transit will be closed on Thanksgiving, but will operate on a regular schedule on Friday, November 29.

Pip Moyer Recreation Center will be closed on Thanksgiving. The rec center will reopen on Friday

from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (please note early closing).

Mayor Gavin Buckley said, “Julie and I, along with our two sons, want to wish everyone a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving holiday. We hope that you find love and comfort with family and friends on Thanksgiving and throughout this holiday season. The strength of our City comes from residents – from engaged and caring people who love their community and love this City. May your blessings be many.”

Holiday three hours of free metered parking begins on Black Friday, November 29 and runs through New Years. Download the ParkMobile App to your smartphone before you go and use the code ParkDTA to get three hours free. Park in City garages with “Park Shop & Dine” or “Residents Park Free” programs. Details on all Annapolis parking programs at www.Annapolisparking.com.

The Mayor also encourages people to not only shop local this holiday season, but to use the hashtags #Annapolis and #ShopLocal when shopping in the City.

“Small businesses strengthen the economy by providing local jobs. They also help Annapolis maintain its unique character. The holiday season is a great time to show them some love,” Mayor Buckley said.

