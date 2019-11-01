Annapolis City Manager resigns

City Manager Teresa Sutherland announced on Friday her plans to resign from City government effective February 1, 2020.

Sutherland took the City manager position in April of 2018 after a unanimous confirmation vote by the Annapolis City Council. Mayor Gavin Buckley selected her for the financial and public policy expertise she brought to the City from two decades as the auditor for the government of Anne Arundel County.

Mayor Buckley will appoint current Department of Public Works Director David Jarrell to the position for confirmation by the City Council.

“I don’t know if residents have a full appreciation for what Teresa has done. She has been a tough steward for taxpayer dollars,” Buckley said. “What she did in 20 months on the job is amazing, and not just the part about restoring discipline and transparency to City finances. She also assembled a world-class public safety team. She brought her expertise in advising me and the City Council on the formation of public policy. She has been engaged in all departments, working on environmental initiatives, resilience and the One Annapolis priorities of my administration. Most of all, she is a friend and she cares for this City and its people. It is a loss, and I am sad to see her go.”

Sutherland is leaving City government to return to the private sector.

“I am grateful to the department directors and City Council who worked with me to improve city government, “Sutherland said. “Having lived in Annapolis my entire life, I believe in Mayor Buckley’s vision for our City and I am grateful he gave me the opportunity to help make his vision a reality.”

Jarrell has been the director of the Department of Public Works since 2010. He was previously the Deputy Chief Operating Officer for the City of San Diego. As DPW director in Annapolis, he has overseen high-profile projects including the rebuild of the City’s water treatment plant and the solar park. Jarrell is deeply involved with some of the most high-profile initiatives of the Buckley administration, including the Request for Qualifications and upcoming Request for Proposals for the redevelopment of Hillman Garage and City Dock, the replacement of Truxtun Park Pool, and the Department of Public Works property exchange.

Buckley will seek the Annapolis City Council’s confirmation of Jarrell at the November 18, 2019 meeting with Director Jarrell to be sworn in February 1, 2020.

Currently there are several vacancies in top positions within the City including the City Attorney, the Director of Planning and Zoning, and will soon be a Director of Public Works.

