Annapolis Bay Village to host a “grab and go” lunch to benefit seniors in need

Annapolis Bay Village, the City’s newest retirement community focused on memory care will be hosting a Holiday Open House and “Grab & Go Lunch” fundraiser on December 12th.

Content Continues Below

Stop by their new sales office at 979 Bay Village Drive (across from the Giant on Bay Ridge Road) and get a cup of soup a sandwich, a cookie, and a drink for $8. Your $8 will go directly to the Maryland Department of Aging to help seniors in our local community keep heat and electricity on during the winter months.

Annapolis Bay Village is currently under construction with a sales office located adjacent to the property. Management anticipates a late spring/early summer opening.

Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB