“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

AACC to host Holiday Ceramics Sale on Cyber Monday

| November 28, 2019, 06:51 PM

Rams Head

Cyber Monday? How about Ceramics Monday instead?! The Anne Arundel Community College Ceramics-Keramos Society and Printmaking Club are co-hosting the annual Ceramics Holiday Sale 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Cade Center for the Fine Arts Room 219 on the Arnold campus.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The sale features functional and sculptural works by ceramics students and instructors. Also for sale will be original prints from local artist Ebby Malmgren. Malmgren — a local potter, printmaker, and poet/bookmaker — recently donated her work to the AACC Printmaking Club.

In addition to the regular sale, there will be a silent auction of select items. Proceeds from the sale will support both clubs’ activities: visiting artists, conferences and field trips.

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here