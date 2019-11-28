AACC to host Holiday Ceramics Sale on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday? How about Ceramics Monday instead?! The Anne Arundel Community College Ceramics-Keramos Society and Printmaking Club are co-hosting the annual Ceramics Holiday Sale 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in Cade Center for the Fine Arts Room 219 on the Arnold campus.

The sale features functional and sculptural works by ceramics students and instructors. Also for sale will be original prints from local artist Ebby Malmgren. Malmgren — a local potter, printmaker, and poet/bookmaker — recently donated her work to the AACC Printmaking Club.

In addition to the regular sale, there will be a silent auction of select items. Proceeds from the sale will support both clubs’ activities: visiting artists, conferences and field trips.

