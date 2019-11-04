4-time Grammy nominee Boney James to play Maryland Hall on November 24th

Four-time Grammy Award nominee and multi-platinum musician Boney James continues on his Honestly Tour 2019 right here in Annapolis on Sunday, November 24th. Having already played over ninety dates since the record’s release, the dynamic saxophonist has added additional dates for May through November. The genre-blurring artist continues to ride the waves made by his latest album, Honestly. Tickets are available right now!

James’ sixteenth release dominated the #1 spot on the Billboard Contemporary Jazz Chart for four weeks. In addition to topping the Billboard Jazz Albums Charts, Honestly also was a career high Billboard Current Albums Chart debut for James landing at #22, a rare feat for an instrumental artist.

The album has also had great success at Radio. A Top 20 Urban AC crossover, the title track “Honestly” featuring Avery*Sunshine, plus three consecutive #1 singles at Smooth AC ; “Tick Tock”, “On The Prowl” and “Up All Night”.

Since his 1992 debut as a solo artist James has racked up sales of more than three million records, four RIAA gold albums, four Grammy nominations, a Soul Train Award, nominations for two NAACP Image Awards and now 11 CDs atop Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Albums chart. In 2009, Billboard named him one of the top three Contemporary Jazz Artists of the Decade along with Kenny G and Norah Jones.

With Honestly, as with futuresoul and the Grammy-nominated The Beat before it, James is making some of the most stellar, wholly realized music of his career. “We are living in interesting times. The one thing I can do with the skills that I have is to make music that evokes feelings. I’m doing what I can to try and make the world a more pleasant place.”

Stay tuned, we will have an exclusive interview with Boney on The Maryland Crabs Podcast early next week!

