25th Annual Lights on the Bay continues through the New Year

The Anne Arundel County SPCA’s 25th annual holiday light show, Lights on the Bay, will open to the public on Sunday, November 24th and run through Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Taking place at Sandy Point State Park, the event features a two-mile scenic drive along the Chesapeake Bay with approximately 60 animated and stationary displays illuminating the roadway.

Tickets can (and should) be purchased in advance!

In addition to popular classic displays that visitors have enjoyed for years, including a colonial village inspired by historic Annapolis and one of the USNA midshipmen tossing their hats in the air. The light look particularly enchanting with the special glasses that are available for sale at the gate–they add a dose of snowflakes to the experience!

Content Continues Below

Lights on the Bay has something for everyone in the family. Children can participate in a nightly scavenger hunt, challenging them to find items within the show, answer display-related questions and enter a drawing to win prizes. As always, Santa will make an appearance on Thanksgiving Day.

Sandy Point State Park is located off Route 50, at exit 32, near the Bay Bridge. The show is open to drivers each night, including holidays, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $20.00 per car. Large passenger vans, mini buses and trolleys are $30.00. Buses are $50.00.

There are a series of special nights where you can save $5 off of admission.

Graul’s Night

Saturday, November 30, 2019 | 5pm – 10pm

Receive $5.00 off your admission with any Graul’s Receipt

Cape Ace Hardware Night

Sunday, December 1, 2019 | 5pm – 10pm

Receive $5.00 off your admission with any Cape Ace Receipt

Focus on Women Night

Monday, December 2, 2019 | 5pm – 10pm

Show a photo of your pet and receive $5.00 off your admission

Graduate Annapolis Night

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 | 5pm – 10pm

Wear your favorite team jersey and get $5.00 off your admission

Comcast Military & First Responders Night

Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 5pm – 10pm

1/2 price admission when you show your Military or First Responder ID

BrightKey Night

Friday, December 6, 2019 | 5pm – 10pm

Wear your favorite ugly sweater and get $5.00 off your admission

Liquified Creative Night

Saturday, December 7, 2019 | 5pm – 10pm

Donate a blanket at the gate for the animals at the Anne Arundel County SPCA and receive $5.00 off your admission

Annapolis Cars Night

Sunday, December 8, 2019 | 5pm – 10pm

Make a donation for a shelter and receive $5.00 off your admission

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB