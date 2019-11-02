2-alarm fire burning in Annapolis’ historic district

The Annapolis Fire Department is currently on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at 196 Duke of Gloucester Street in the City’s historic district.

The alarm was sounded just before 4:30am this morning and when crews arrived they were met with heavy fire through the roof. The building was in danger of collapsing so an external attack was executed to extinguish the fire.

There is no word yet on any injuries or a damage estimate.

According to public land records, the building was built in 1900 and is approximately 2300 square feet. It is operated as a commercial building housing a law office.

The fire department does have several roads closed. Duke of Gloucester Street is closed from Church Circle through Conduit Street. Additionally, Main Street is closed from Green Street to Church Circle. These closures may last through the morning commute.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the downtown area if possible this morning.

