“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

2-alarm fire burning in Annapolis’ historic district

| November 25, 2019, 06:16 AM

Rams Head

The Annapolis Fire Department is currently on the scene of a 2-alarm fire at 196 Duke of Gloucester Street in the City’s historic district.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The alarm was sounded just before 4:30am this morning and when crews arrived they were met with heavy fire through the roof.  The building was in danger of collapsing so an external attack was executed to extinguish the fire.

There is no word yet on any injuries or a damage estimate.

According to public land records, the building was built in 1900 and is approximately 2300 square feet. It is operated as a commercial building housing a law office.

The fire department does have several roads closed. Duke of Gloucester Street is closed from Church Circle through Conduit Street. Additionally, Main Street is closed from Green Street to Church Circle. These closures may last through the morning commute.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the downtown area if possible this morning.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here