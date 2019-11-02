2 adults and 4 children displaced after fire in Crofton townhome

At 11:30pm on November 7th, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 1600 block of Mt. Airy Court in Crofton for a house fire.

Upon arrival, they reported a two-story, middle of the group townhouse, with smoke coming from the front of the home and heavy fire from the basement area in the back of the home.

The two adults and four children who were home asleep when the fire broke out were alerted to the fire by working smoke alarms and safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes, containing it to the building of origin with no smoke or fire damage to the two adjacent homes.

The six occupants of the house have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Although the two adjacent homes were not damaged, the occupants were displaced overnight because the utilities were shut off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit. There were no injuries.

