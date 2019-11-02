2 adults and 3 children injured in afternoon Harwood accident

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to Solomons Island Road and Owensville Road about 5pm on November 5th for a serious accident.

A vehicle with a single adult and three children struck another vehicle with two adults from the rear.

The adult and the three children in the striking vehicle were all flown to John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore by the Maryland State Police in two helicopters. None of the injuries are believed to be life threatening.

One of the occupants of the other vehicle was transported to the Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB