Woman dies after being shot on Ben’s Drive in Annapolis

Last night, October 16, 2019, at 10:33pm, the Annapolis Police Department and the Annapolis Fire Departments were dispatched to reports of a woman who had been shot in the unit block of Ben’s Drive in Annapolis.

When officers arrived, they discovered an adult female victim who had been struck by gunfire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing any more information at this time. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact APD detectives at 410-260-3439.

This is the third homicide in the City this year and the first under newly minted Police Chief Edward Jackson’s watch. The most recent was July 1, when a teen was gunned down on a field in HACA’s Eastport Terrace community.

