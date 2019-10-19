When classic meets jazz…magic!

On Sunday, November 3, at 3 pm, The Clazzical Project (TCP) comes to Annapolis with “Clazzical Plus,” previewing selections from their upcoming CD of the same name. The Clazzical Project is comprised of accomplished musicians who play classical music in jazz arrangements and offer humorous anecdotes along the way. Featured are Don Stapleson (flute), Peter Fields (guitar), Fred Lieder (cello), and guest oboist Dr. Mark Runkles. Part of the Arts in the Woods music series, the concert will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA), 333 Dubois Road. Tickets are $15 at the door; youth 16 and under, free. For more information, visit www.uuannapolis.org or call 410-266-8044.

The program will feature innovative jazz interpretations of selections by Mozart, Bach, Beethoven, and Chopin, performed in the group’s style they call “outside the ‘Bachs.” Classical music crosses over to jazz to appeal to music lovers of all kinds. Jeffrey Silberschlag, Music Director of Chesapeake Orchestra and Italy’s Alba Music Festival, refers to their “ingenious and beautiful juxtaposition of jazz treatments against iconic classical melodies.” The performance will take you on a journey of mind-bending “What ifs,” combining famous classical works with improvisational jazz. Through stories both fictional and funny, commentaries on each piece include an almost believable fantasy allowing you to imagine the possibility of unusual musical classical composer and jazz artist meet-ups surprising the listener again and again.

The Clazzical Project trio combines well-known musicians who discovered their mutual love of improvisation, storytelling, and their “outside the box” music tastes. Don Stapleson, group leader as well as performer on flute and sax, is director of the St. Mary’s College Jazz Bands and performs with his group, The Don Stapleson Quartet. He has performed with Ray Charles, Dexter Gordon, Wayne Newton, Nancy Wilson, and Martha Reeves, and has performed at the National Theater, Folger Theater, and on soundtracks for recent television series. Peter Fields (guitar) has mastered diverse musical styles and unique guitar techniques with performances in the U.S. and Europe. His repertoire includes classical guitar, jazz, and Latin music. He has composed scores for films, compositions for ballet and modern dance, and award-winning CDs. Fred Lieder (cello) has been a fixture on the Washington area music scene playing classical, jazz, blues, rock, and celtic. He has arranged rock tunes for solo cello, including works by the Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Jimi Hendrix, and Carlos Santana. Lieder released his solo instrumental tunes on “Cello Blues” and his first book My Cello Has the Blues. Joining the group on November 3 will be Dr. Mark Runkles as solo oboist. Runkles is artistic director and an instructor at Opus Community Music School. He has appeared as featured oboe and saxophone soloist with the Freedom Philharmonic and several jazz groups in addition to The Clazzical Project.

The November 3 program will conclude the sixth season of Arts in the Woods concerts at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis (UUCA). The 2020 season will begin on Sunday, January 5, at 3:00 pm, with a solo performance by classical pianist Brian Ganz, who serves as artistic director and periodic performer for the series. See www.uuannapolis.org for future programming.

