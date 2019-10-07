“Herrmann
Weekend: Teen shot, cars damaged in Annapolis’ Bywater community

| October 07, 2019, 12:19 PM

Just after 3:30am on Sunday morning, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1800 block of Copeland Street in the Bywater community for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival they located a 19 year old male victim who reported that he was walking in the area when he heard shots being fired. He began to run and was struck in the buttocks.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening. In addition, two parked and unoccupied vehicles were also struck.

