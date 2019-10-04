Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County wants you to Experience BWI

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) has launched a new ExperienceBWI.com website that makes it easier than ever before for visitors and area residents to quickly access the information they need to plan an enjoyable business trip or leisure visit to Anne Arundel County’s BWI Region.

VAAAC President and CEO Connie Del Signore says the robust site featuring 356 businesses and attractions is the result of years of collaboration between VAAAC, the Symmetry Agency and the BWI business community.

According to Del Signore, “Conversations about a BWI-centric site began in 2015 when Visit Annapolis encouraged the creation of a BWI Region steering committee to help guide the goals and messaging for the region.”

Initial steering committee recommendations resulted in the launch of VAAAC’s TheHotelsatBWI.com in 2017 to help boost overnight stays in the region. Del Signore says, “That was just the beginning. We envisioned a site that would continue to evolve as the region grew – and grow it has.”

Visit Annapolis tested #ExperienceBWI for more than a year – as new restaurants, attractions, and hotels opened their doors in the region. According to Del Signore, “Now, more than ever, a visit to the BWI region is a diverse, multi-faceted experience. The new website conveys this new energy – and the host of possibilities the region extends to individual and group travelers.”

In keeping with the ever-evolving nature of ExperienceBWI.com, Visit Annapolis plans to grow the reunion and group market aspects of the site over the next year with the help of a recently-awarded grant from the Maryland Office of Tourism Development.

