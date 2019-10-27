USNA and St. John’s College forge work-study partnership

The U.S. Naval Academy and St. John’s College (SJC) have recently developed and formalized a unique, mutually beneficial program to use students of SJC to fill Naval Academy job vacancies available through the Naval Academy Business Services Division.

Content Continues Below

The Naval Academy is home to approximately 4,400 military students who are required to live on-campus, but are not permitted to gain outside employment while pursuing their undergraduate degree and commission. Unlike most other schools, you won’t ever encounter a midshipman brewing your coffee, serving your lunch, or working as a cashier when you’re out and about.

Just down the street, SJC is home to under 500 civilian students. These students live on and off campus and many seek employment opportunities through the school’s work study program in order to afford tuition and living expenses. The number of SJC students interested in employment often exceeds the number of jobs available on the small SJC campus.

NABSD Deputy Director Phil Allison recognized the opportunity for these two schools, just a few blocks apart, to benefit one another; using SJC’s job-seekers to fill employment opportunities at the Academy, and assisting those students with the cost of their education on top of payment of their hourly wages.

Allison explained that it was his involvement with the National Association of College Auxiliary Services and working with people with similar staffing needs that gave him the idea to reach out to his counterpart at SJC to brainstorm ways they could help one another.

A formal agreement between the schools was reached at the end of May 2019, and three SJC students are currently on the NABSD payroll. By the end of October, that number will increase to nine.

According to the Memorandum of Agreement, “NABSD has multiple flexible employment opportunities within easy walking distance of campus that may be of great interest to SJC students who are eligible to work off-campus.”

The agreement states that NABSD will provide $500 in financial aid for every 250 hours the SJC students work at USNA. The payment will be made payable to SJC to be applied to the student’s account, and NABSD will provide monthly reports of student hours worked for SJC review.

The need for employees who are available for part-time or flexible work during the academic year is a constant for NABSD and the need has increased with the addition of 1845 Coffee.

“It has been a true labor of love to open the Naval Academy’s 1845 Coffee. One of the many joys has been becoming part of the SJC team, and getting to know the students,” said The Alley restaurant manager Emily Stinemire, who oversees the day-to-day operations of 1845. “They continue to play a large role in the success of the 1845, and I look forward to a long partnership ahead.

The two schools recognized the first student recipient of the grant, Nancy R. Hilton, on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

“The college is delighted to be partnering with NABSD. We appreciate the valuable employment opportunities for our students, and the generosity of the NABSD in providing further financial aid benefits beyond employment,” said SJC Director of Career Services Jamie Dunn.

“The U.S. Naval Academy is an equal opportunity employer and we are delighted that many of the SJC students have become members of our team,” said Allison. “NABSD has an incredibly dedicated workforce whose primary responsibility is supporting the Brigade of Midshipmen. Unlike other colleges throughout the country, NABSD cannot hire our students [midshipmen] to work in our retail businesses while they are studying to become naval officers.”

While the Naval Academy has had a longtime affiliation with SJC, this is the first time the schools have come together in a non-academic joint partnership program.

“This partnership has resulted in a win for everyone involved. NABSD was looking for more employees, SJC was looking for ways to help their students find jobs, and the students were looking for ways to earn money,” said Allison. “It’s amazing the things that can be accomplished through local partnerships.”

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS