Two public art shows on display through October

The City of Annapolis Arts in Public Places Commission is presenting two public space art shows, one at City Hall, the other at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center. Both shows begin in October.

Content Continues Below

At City Hall, the Annapolis Fire Department is the featured group. The commission decided on honoring the fire department with an exhibit because October is Fire Prevention Month. The show features photographs from the City’s three fire stations, different truck companies, emergency medical services, special teams and the Fire Department’s extensive community involvement. The show will run October 1 through 31.

At “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, photographs by award-winning photographer Anne Delano Weathersby are included in a show entitled, “Preserving the Moment,” which focuses on wildlife and outdoor spaces. The photographs are scenes discovered all over the East Coast and beyond, but many are close to her Annapolis home. The show will run October 7 through December 31.

A reception for the AFD Photo Exhibit will be held Monday, October 14,

from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Duke of Gloucester Street in Annapolis.



An Artist reception with Anne Delano Weathersby will be held Tuesday, October 22

from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

The Art in Public Places Commission facilitates the preservation of art objects and artifacts that may be displayed in public places. The commission is made up of nine residents of the city, one from each ward and one at-large plus other non-voting members as appointed by the mayor. Highlighting public art is one of the goals of the administration of Mayor Gavin Buckley.

“Public art is vital to the artistic soul of the City of Annapolis,” said Mayor Buckley. “Public art isn’t locked away in a pricey museum or held in private collection. It can and should be enjoyed by all.”

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS