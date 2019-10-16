“Herrmann
Tree trimmer killed after 60′ fall in Herald Harbor community

| October 16, 2019, 04:09 PM

This morning at 10:45am firefighters and EMS from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an injured person following a fall in the 300 block of Aston Forest Lane in the Herald Harbor Community in Crownsville.

On arrival, they located a male patient (estimated to be in his 20s) in cardiac arrest following a fall of approximately 60-feet from a tree. The patient was part of a tree trimming crew and was working at the back of a home when he was discovered by other members of his crew on the ground following an unwitnessed fall.

The patient was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics after attempts to resuscitate him were not successful. The scene was turned over to investigators from Maryland Occupational Safety and Health.

