“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Tidewater Inn’s Brew & Oyster Brawl scheduled for November 9th

| October 04, 2019, 04:38 PM

Rams Head

The historic Tidewater Inn – a timelessly refined hotel ideally situated in the heart of downtown Easton on Maryland’s Eastern Shore – announces the official launch of ticket sales for the 8th annual Tidewater Inn Brew & Oyster Brawl scheduled on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Kicking off the celebration, the Brew and Oyster Brawl will feature live music by one of the Mid-Shore’s favorite Americana bands, Mule Train, and oysters prepared every which way will be presented – including stationed raw oysters harvested by local watermen, savory chowder, oysters flash-fried to perfection and chargrilled oysters with infused flavors like lemon parsley butter and buffalo bleu cheese. Additionally, an open beer and wine bar will offer regional, craft, domestic and imported brews, along with a selection of wines, to pair with savory oyster dishes.

With a purchase of an $80 ticket, guests will receive a commemorative pint glass and enjoy a one-of-a-kind event that reflects the famed heritage and cultural fabric of the Chesapeake Bay region.

For more information, call Tidewater Inn at (410) 822-1300 or visit tidewaterinn.com/brew-oyster-brawl. Tidewater Inn is located at 101 East Dover St, Easton, Md. 21601.

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here