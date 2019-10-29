“Herrmann
Thursday’s Brooklyn Park shooting now being investigated as homicide

| October 29, 2019, 03:38 PM

This is an update to a prior story. On October 24, 2019 the Anne Arundel County Police responded to  Audrey Avenue and Ruth Street in Brooklyn Park for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 45 year old male victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital with what were believed to have been non-life threatening injuries.

The victim has been identified as Robert Lee Thomas Jr, a forty-five year old male from the 4100 block of Audrey Avenue in Baltimore. On Monday, October 28, 2019, Mr. Thomas was pronounced deceased.

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, homicide detectives attended the autopsy which was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. At this time, a medical review is being completed to determine the exact cause and manner of Mr. Thomas’ death.

Homicide detectives were back out on the scene today in an effort to locate more witnesses to the crime as well as securing any digital evidence.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.

