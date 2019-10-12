Thunder from Down Under and The Capitol Steps coming back to Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Incognito and Bluey present Citrus Sun
Sunday, October 27
8pm | $35
Wednesday, November 6
7pm | $32.50
Newmyer Flyer Presents Mysterious Traveler: The Music of Weather Report
Wednesday, January 8
8pm | $22.50
Friday, January 10
8pm | $45
The Weight Band feat. Members of The Band and Levon Helm Band
Friday, March 6
8pm | $39.50
Hollywood Nights: A True Bob Seger Experience
Friday, March 27
8pm | $32
Sunday, May 17
11am | $15
*All Ages Matinee
Rubix Kube 80s Tribute (Dance Floor!)
Saturday, May 23
8pm | $35
Wednesday, June 17
6:30pm & 9:30pm| $35
UPCOMING SHOWS:
newly added/changes in dates are bolded below
10/12 Johnny A. & Kasim Sulton *All Ages Matinee
10/12 Jimmie Vaughan
10/12 Rams Head Presents India Arie: Worthy Tour at Maryland Hall
10/13 Storytelling From The Arctic! *All Ages Matinee
10/13 TIFFANY
10/14 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)
10/15 + 16 JJ Grey
10/17 Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Tour
10/18 Hiroshima
10/19 Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears
10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra
10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)
10/22 The Bros. Landreth
10/23 Jesse Cook
10/24 The Doo Wop Project
10/25 Macy Gray
10/26 Jay And The Americans
10/27 Incognito and Bluey present Citrus Sun
10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa
10/30 Bret Michaels
11/01 Jon Mclaughlin: Me & My Piano Tour w. Sawyer
11/02 Oleta Adams
11/03 Joseph Arthur *All Ages Matinee
11/03 Paul Thorn
11/04 Los Straitjackets
11/06 The Capitol Steps
11/07 The Manhattan Transfer
11/08 – 11/10 Crack The Sky
11/09 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer *All Ages Matinee
11/10 The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, DomFlemons & JD Wilkes
11/12 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar
11/13 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt
11/14 Eddie From Ohio
11/15 Brian Newman
11/16 That 70s Party w. Superflydisco (dance floor)
11/17 Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone
11/19 Eric Gales
11/20 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Anywhere You Go Tour w. Sinclair
11/21 John 5 & The Creatures: The Invasion Tour 2019 w. Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack
11/22 Lee Ritenour
11/23 Suzy Bogguss
11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall
11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee
11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour
11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall
11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour
11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier
11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch
11/30 Christmas with the Celts
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB