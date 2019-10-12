“Herrmann
Thunder from Down Under and The Capitol Steps coming back to Rams Head On Stage

| October 12, 2019, 10:42 AM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

 

Incognito and Bluey present Citrus Sun

Sunday, October 27

8pm | $35

 

The Capitol Steps

Wednesday, November 6

7pm | $32.50

 

Newmyer Flyer Presents Mysterious Traveler: The Music of Weather Report

Wednesday, January 8

8pm | $22.50

 

JD Souther

Friday, January 10

8pm | $45

 

The Weight Band feat. Members of The Band and Levon Helm Band

Friday, March 6

8pm | $39.50

 

Hollywood Nights: A True Bob Seger Experience

Friday, March 27

8pm | $32

 

Splash N’ Boots Kids Concert

Sunday, May 17

11am | $15

*All Ages Matinee

 

Rubix Kube 80s Tribute (Dance Floor!)

Saturday, May 23

8pm | $35

 

Thunder From Down Under

Wednesday, June 17

6:30pm & 9:30pm| $35

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

10/12 Johnny A. & Kasim Sulton *All Ages Matinee

10/12 Jimmie Vaughan

10/12 Rams Head Presents India Arie: Worthy Tour at Maryland Hall

10/13 Storytelling From The Arctic! *All Ages Matinee

10/13 TIFFANY

10/14 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)

10/15 + 16 JJ Grey

10/17 Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Tour

10/18 Hiroshima

10/19 Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears

10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra

10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)

10/22 The Bros. Landreth

10/23 Jesse Cook

10/24 The Doo Wop Project

10/25 Macy Gray

10/26 Jay And The Americans

10/27 Incognito and Bluey present Citrus Sun

10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa

10/30 Bret Michaels

11/01 Jon Mclaughlin: Me & My Piano Tour w. Sawyer

11/02 Oleta Adams

11/03 Joseph Arthur *All Ages Matinee

11/03 Paul Thorn

11/04 Los Straitjackets

11/06 The Capitol Steps

11/07 The Manhattan Transfer

11/08 – 11/10 Crack The Sky

11/09 Brandon “Taz” Niederauer *All Ages Matinee

11/10 The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, DomFlemons & JD Wilkes

11/12 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

11/13 An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt

11/14 Eddie From Ohio

11/15 Brian Newman

11/16 That 70s Party w. Superflydisco (dance floor)

11/17 Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone

11/19 Eric Gales

11/20 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Anywhere You Go Tour w. Sinclair

11/21 John 5 & The Creatures: The Invasion Tour 2019 w. Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack

11/22 Lee Ritenour

11/23 Suzy Bogguss

11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall

11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee

11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour

11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall

11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour

11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier

11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch

11/30 Christmas with the Celts

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

