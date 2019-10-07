Theft of $8 of baked goods leads to drug and weapons arrest

On Saturday morning (October 5, 2019), Annapolis Police officers responded to a business in the 100 block of West St for a report of a shoplifting that just occurred. Bakery items worth less than $8 were stolen.

Officers located the adult male suspect in the 100 block of Clay St near West Washington St with the stolen items.

Upon arrest officers located a stolen, loaded handgun in the man’s waistband. He also had two clear baggies containing suspected prescription medication and over $900 in cash.

Demario Thompson, 30, of Annapolis was arrested and charged with eleven criminal counts relating the illegal possession of the handgun and possession of CDS. Thompson is prohibited from possessing a handgun due to prior convictions. Thompson is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

