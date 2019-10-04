Teen shot overnight in HACA’s Newtowne 20 community.

About 2:30 am this morning , the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive to investigate reports of shots being fired.

Officers checked the area, but did not locate any suspects or victims.

At 3:17am officers were called to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a report of a seventeen year old male victim with an injury from a bullet to his leg.

The victim reported that he was outside in the area when he heard a shot and was struck. His injury is not life threatening.

