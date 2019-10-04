“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Teen shot overnight in HACA’s Newtowne 20 community.

| October 04, 2019, 08:08 AM

Rams Head

About 2:30 am this morning , the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive to investigate reports of shots being fired.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Officers checked the area, but did not locate any suspects or victims.

At 3:17am officers were called to Anne Arundel Medical Center for a report of a seventeen year old male victim with an injury from a bullet to his leg.

The victim reported that he was outside in the area when he heard a shot and was struck. His injury is not life threatening.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here