Task Force on Public Works land swap seeks more public input on Thursday evening

NOTE: Public hearing and testimony. October 24th from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Pip Moyer Recreation Center.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley halted construction on the re-building of the Public Works facility shortly after taking office. He has proposed a land-swap with the owner of a 4 acre parcel along Forest Drive to house the public works facility that has been operating out of several locations for several years. The current location is 12 acres.

Essentially, public works will consolidate operations to the vacant lot just to the east of the American Legion on Forest Drive, and the Spa Road site would be available to a developer to build single family homes and townhomes. The Mayor has said that part of this swap would include pedestrian bridges across Forest Drive and Spa Road to connect a network of trails in the City. However, the developer has yet to commit to this, or even the land swap. Additionally, the task force found out that the County would not allow (currently) a bridge over Forest Drive.

The Council was poised to move forward with authorizing this in the Spring and Alderwoman Finlayson had many concerns and moved for the establishment of a task force to study the pros and the cons. This was voted on and approved by the Council and former Alderman Jared Littmann was selected as the chair.

The task force is holding another public meeting on Thursday evening, October 24, 2019 at the Pip Moyer Recreation Center from 7:00pm to 9:00pm to seek additional public input and to update the public on the findings of the various sub-committees.

Full details of the task force’s work can be found here.

