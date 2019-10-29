Sunday’s final First Sunday Arts Festival of the year is a perfect time to start shopping

As the holiday season approaches the popular First Sunday Arts Festival hosts its season finale on Sunday, November 3rd from 11am to 5pm in downtown Annapolis.. This event is gearing up to be the biggest event yet with over 130 artisans filling the historic streets and parks in the Annapolis Arts District with some of the region’s best artists, crafters, musicians, and food. Erik Evans, The Festivals Executive Director says “the festival continues to grow and every month new artisans join the festival. We are so lucky the community supports so many great local artisans.”

The festival provides the community with the opportunity to buy local and to have fun while shopping. Here you can meet the people that make the items you select and truly get to appreciate the craftsmanship. Shop from handcrafted jewelry, wheel-thrown pottery, hand-knitted hats and scarves, alpaca clothing, photography, paintings, candles, forged metal arts, fused glass, and home décor. The festival has also teamed up with the Annapolis Community Foundation to give away 500 trees in the Whitmore Park section of the festival.

Performers throughout the festival will be showcasing live music at four free performance stages including, Weisman Park near the Visit Annapolis Visitors Center which is a good spot to relax in the shade, the main stage next to Stan and Joe’s Saloon, on the second block of West Street under the trees, and on Calvert Street in Whitmore Park hosted by Priddy Music Academy. Be sure to check out the music of Alyssa Shouse whose YouTube Channel following has over 270,000 subscribers while you enjoy the festival.

Entertainment Schedule for November 3

Weisman Park – next to Visitors Center

11am-1pm Tumblehome

2pm-4pm Alyssa Shouse

Stan and Joe’s Saloon Parking Lot

12pm-12:45pm Arundelair Chorus

1:15pm-2pm All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis

3pm-5pm Fast Eddie & The Slowpokes

2nd block of West Street

11:30pm-1:30pm Jeffrey T. Smith

2pm-4pm Kristi Allen

Whitmore Park

12pm-5pm Priddy Music Academy bands

As you shop at the festival be sure to check out the nearby unique boutiques and galleries in the Annapolis Arts District including Nancy Hammond Editions, Annapolis Collection Gallery, Whitehall Gallery, and Wine & Design for more opportunities to see local art. You can also dine at the newest restaurant in Annapolis called Camp Severn Shore located at the new Graduate Annapolis.

Admission to the festival is free. Annapolis Parking is free all day at the Calvert Street Garage at 19 St Johns Street and free parking until 4 pm or $2 all day at the John Whitmore Garage at 25 Clay Street.

Learn more about the festival at www.firstsundayarts.com

