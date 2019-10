Steve Forbert, Cowboy Mouth and An Annapolis Christmas all on sale now at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

An Annapolis Christmas

Monday & Tuesday, December 16 & 17

7pm | $42

Terrapin: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience

Thursday, January 9

8pm | $20

Steve Forbert

Sunday, January 26

1pm | $35

*All Ages Matinee

Cowboy Mouth

Friday, January 31

8pm | $36.50

The High Kings

Sunday, March 15

8pm | $45

Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille and Kyle Davis

Friday, May 1

8pm | $25

UPCOMING SHOWS:

newly added/changes in dates are bolded below

10/05 Mason Jennings *All Ages Matinee

10/05 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

10/06 Langhorne Slim w. Katie Pruitt

10/06 Rams Head Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Maryland Hall

10/07 Justin Hayward w. Mike Dawes

10/08 Keiko Matsui

10/09 Rickie Lee Jones

10/10 Renaissance

10/11 Phil Vassar: Hitsteria Tour

10/12 Johnny A. & Kasim Sulton *All Ages Matinee

10/12 Jimmie Vaughan

10/12 Rams Head Presents India Arie: Worthy Tour at Maryland Hall

10/13 Storytelling From The Arctic! *All Ages Matinee

10/13 TIFFANY

10/14 Steven Page (formerly of Barenaked Ladies)

10/15 + 16 JJ Grey

10/17 Lee Ann Womack: Solitary Thinkin’ Tour

10/18 Hiroshima

10/19 Leonid & Friends: Performing the Music of Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire and Blood, Sweat & Tears

10/20 The Orchestra Starring Former Members of Electric Light Orchestra

10/21 Crime of Thrones (comedy/murder mystery)

10/22 The Bros. Landreth

10/23 Jesse Cook

10/24 The Doo Wop Project

10/25 Macy Gray

10/26 Jay And The Americans

10/27 Splash’N Boots *All Ages Matinee

10/28 Incognito feat. Maysa

10/30 Bret Michaels

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

